Gorakhpur, October 30: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has declared the DDU Entrance Exam Result 2020 for admission season 2020. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores at ddugu.ac.in. Students appeared for the DDU entrance exam for both UG and PG students from October 13 to October 23, 2020, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

DDU Entrance Exam Results 2020 have been declared for various courses including BA, BSc (Maths), BSc(Biology), BCom, BBA, BCA, BSc (Home Science) BA LLB (Honours), BSc(Agriculture), BSc (MLT), BSc (Physiotherapy) BSc(Nursing) -- and postgraduate programmes. IGNOU December TEE 2020: Last Date for Online Admission Extended Till December 15; Exams in February Next Year.

Here's how to check scores online:

Login to the website- ddugu.ac.in

Candidates will need to visit the admit card download link and click on ‘Entrance Test Result 2020-21'.

After you enter your test roll number, date of birth your result will be displayed in front of you.

Candidates can check their DDU Admission Test Results online at ddugu.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check DDU Entrance Exam Result 2020 online via the direct link provided below:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).