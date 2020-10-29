New Delhi, October 29: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday has extended the deadline for online admission for the December 2020 session. Candidates can now register online for the December TEE 2020 till December 15. After completing the online registration, students can take the postgraduate and undergraduate degree exams, which will take place in the first week of February, next year. IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For July 2020 Session Till October 31.

December TEE assignments can also be submitted in online or offline mode till December 15. Only after submission of projects, internships, fieldwork journals, candidates can take December-end exams. Those students who were unable to attend June 2020 TEE in September for COVID-19 related reasons can appear in the December TEE exam. Online Registration For IGNOU December Term-End Examination 2020 Begins.

Students Need to Follow Below Mentions Steps to Register For December 2020 TEE:

Visit the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in

Students are then required to click on December TEE exam link.

A new window with instructions will be opened.

Click on the “Confirm” button.

Fill the required details and select exam centres.

After paying the online exam fee, click on "Submit".

Students, whose hall tickets for June 2020 TEE were not issued can also appear in December-end examinations. Any changes in the IGNOU December 2020 exam application once submitted, will not be allowed. Fee for the examination is required to be submitted in online mode.

