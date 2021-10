New Delhi, October 1: Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College on Friday pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology at 100 per cent for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four percentage. The cut-off for students who will include the subject in their best of four subjects (BFS) marks is 99 per cent.

For those who wish to study BA (Hons) Political Science and will not include it while calculating their BFS, the minimum requirement would be 99.75 per cent and for the other aspirants it would be 97.75 per cent.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 98.5 per cent while the marks required to get into BA (Hons) English are 99 per cent for Commerce Stream students and 97 per cent for Humanities and Science stream students. DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University First Cut-Off List on October 1, Second on 9 and Third on 16.

The cut-offs for B.Com (Hons) and B.Com stand at 98 per cent and 97.25, respectively, while for BA (Hons) Sociology the cut-off is 98.5 per cent without including Sociology in BFS and 96.5 per cent if it is included in BFS.

Last year, the cut-off for Psychology (Hons) was 99.5 per cent if the subject was not included in BFS or if the student had scored less than 85 per cent in the subject, while for the others it was 98.5 per cent.

The cut-off for Political Science (Hons) was 99 per cent in 2020 while for B.Com (Hons) and B.Com it was 96.75 per cent and 96.5 per cent, respectively. The cut-offs for B.Com and B.Com (Hons) have seen a significant increase this year.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics was 99.75 per cent if the subject was not included in BFS and vice-versa, it was 97.75 per cent. The cut-off for getting into BA (Hons) English was 98 per cent for Commerce Stream students, 96.5 per cent, respectively.

Delhi University will release the first cut-off list later in the day with college principals saying that the cut-offs are going to soar higher this year than the last time with over 70,000 students scoring above 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams.