A frightening incident unfolded in Mumbai on Thursday, December 25 morning when a massive fire broke out at a high-rise residential building in Andheri West. The blaze, which erupted around 10 AM at Sorrento Tower on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, led to chaos and panic among residents. Thankfully, swift action by the fire brigade ensured that no lives were lost. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at 23-Storey Sorrento Tower in Andheri, 40 Rescued Safely (Watch Video)

Sandeep Singh Rescued in Mumbai Tower Fire - See Post

40 Rescued in Mumbai Fire

According to a PTI report, nearly 40 people were rescued safely, including filmmaker Sandeep Singh, known for films like Mary Kom, Sarbjit, Aligarh and Jhund. A civic official said that around 30 to 40 residents were evacuated via staircases from the 16th floor, while three others, including a woman, were rescued from the 15th floor using breathing apparatus. Among those trapped inside the building was Pushkar Jog, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 runner-up and his daughter, Felisha. The actor took to Instagram to seek urgent help, writing, “Fire in my building.. I’m stuck Please help. I can’t come out of my house with my daughter. It’s fire everywhere (sic).” Mumbai Police, later rescued Pushkar and his daughter.

Pushkar Jog Shares Note on Instagram Story - See Post

Fire Damages Multiple Floors

The official further explained that the fire damaged electrical wiring and other components in the shaft between the 10th and 21st floors. Items such as routers, shoe racks and wooden furniture placed near the duct were also affected. The fire reportedly gutted parts of the 12th, 13th and 14th floors, with the 14th floor housing Sandeep Singh’s residence. At the time of the incident, Singh had recently been discharged from Kokilaben Hospital after undergoing treatment for a hernia. In the aftermath of the fire, his close friends from the television industry, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, stepped in to help. The couple took the filmmaker to their home as a precautionary measure. Colaba Fire: Blaze Breaks Out at Hotel Kitchen on Boman Behram Marg in Mumbai, 2 Injured.

Mumbai Tower Fire Brought Under Control

To control the fire, at least four fire engines and additional equipment were deployed. Officials confirmed that the blaze was completely extinguished by 11.37 AM, adding that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. The incident once again highlights the importance of emergency preparedness in high-rise buildings, even as the entertainment industry breathes a sigh of relief over the safety of one of its prominent filmmakers.

