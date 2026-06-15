The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET PCM Result 2026 for the first attempt on June 15. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group examination can now access and download their scorecards through the official Maharashtra CET portal.

The result link has been activated on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Students can check their results by logging in with their registered email ID and password. The scorecard contains subject-wise percentile scores along with the overall percentile, which will be used during the admission process for engineering and technology courses across Maharashtra.

How to Check MHT CET 2026 PCM Result?

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their MHT CET 2026 PCM scorecard online:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that says "MHT CET Result 2026 (First Attempt)" or similar.

The MHT CET candidate login page will appear on your screen.

Provide your registered Email ID and Password in the required fields.

Click the "Submit" or "Login" button. Your Maharashtra CET result will be displayed on the screen.

Check all details carefully and download the PDF version of the MHT CET scorecard for future reference.

Details Available on the MHT CET 2026 Scorecard

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify all the information mentioned in the document.

The scorecard includes:

Name of the Candidate

Parent’s / Guardian’s Name

Application Number

Category (General, SC, ST, OBC, etc.)

Subject-wise Percentile Score (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics)

Aggregate Percentile Score (Overall)

The MHT CET result 2026 scorecard includes both subject-wise and overall percentile marks. Candidates are advised to preserve multiple copies of the scorecard, as it will be required during counselling and admission procedures.

What Happens After the Result?

Following the declaration of the first-attempt PCM results, the Maharashtra CET Cell is expected to announce cut-off scores and begin the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for engineering and technology programmes. The CAP process will determine seat allocation across participating colleges based on candidates' percentile scores, preferences and eligibility criteria.

Students are advised to regularly monitor the official Maharashtra CET Cell website for updates regarding counselling schedules, merit lists, seat allotment rounds and admission timelines.

MHT CET is one of Maharashtra's key entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate engineering, technology and pharmacy courses. Every year, thousands of candidates compete for seats in government, aided and private institutions across the state.

With the release of the PCM first-attempt results, candidates can now assess their performance and prepare for the upcoming admission and counselling process.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).