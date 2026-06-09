MHT CET PCB Result 2026 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org: Know How To Download Scorecard

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET Result 2026 for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group on June 9. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The result announcement brings relief to thousands of aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Agriculture and other science-related programmes across Maharashtra. Candidates will need their registered email ID and password to access their results online. OJEE Result 2026 Declared: Scorecards Released on ojee.nic.in, Counselling to Begin Soon.

How To Download MHT CET PCB Result 2026

Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Click on "Submit".

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and keep a hard copy for future admission and counselling processes.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and save multiple copies for future reference.

PCB Exam Conducted in Multiple Sessions

The first attempt of the MHT CET 2026 PCB examination was conducted from April 21 to April 26, 2026, across 11 sessions. The examination was held in two shifts each day. The morning shift took place from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The answer key for the first attempt was released on May 13. On the same day, the CET Cell opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge responses. The last date to submit objections was May 15, 2026. MHT CET Result 2026 Expected Soon: Maharashtra CET Cell Likely to Release Scorecards in Mid-June, Know How to Check.

Percentile Scores Based on Raw Marks

According to the CET Cell, percentile scores have been calculated based on the raw (actual) marks obtained by candidates in the examination. The percentile-based evaluation system helps ensure fairness across multiple sessions by comparing candidates' performance relative to others who appeared for the exam.

Following the declaration of results, qualified candidates can begin preparing for the admission and counselling process for various undergraduate programmes offered by colleges and institutions across Maharashtra.

The CET Cell is expected to release further details regarding counselling schedules, seat allotment procedures and admission timelines in the coming weeks. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MAHACET website for the latest updates and notifications related to admissions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).