How To Spot Authentic NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam WhatsApp, SMS and Email Alerts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, June 19, issued a comprehensive public advisory, confirming it is sending multi-channel reminder alerts via SMS, email, and WhatsApp to medical aspirants ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for Sunday, June 21. Simultaneously, the testing authority cautioned students against an influx of fraudulent messages and fake digital communications circulating on social platforms.

The proactive notification drive aims to ensure that all eligible candidates download their revised hall tickets before the pen-and-paper test begins. Law enforcement and testing authorities remain on high alert following weeks of scrutiny regarding national entrance test administration. UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; How To Download Hall Ticket Online.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Reminder and Safety Advisory

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Admit Card Reminder & Safety Advisory NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026. How to know a message is genuinely from NTA: ✅ SMS would come from the official sender… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 19, 2026

Official Verification Channels Established

To counter phishing attempts and student confusion, the NTA specified the exact digital credentials that candidates should verify before interacting with incoming text or email notifications. "NTA is sending reminder SMS and emails to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination on Sunday, 21 June 2026," the agency said in a public advisory on X.

According to the advisory, legitimate text alerts will originate solely from the sender ID "NICPEP," while authentic emails will be dispatched from "no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in". Furthermore, the agency emphasised that http://neet.nta.nic.in remains the exclusive web portal authorised to host the download links, advising candidates to manually input the URL into their web browsers rather than clicking third-party redirects.

Introduction of Broadcast-Only WhatsApp Alerts

In a new operational update, the NTA has incorporated a verified WhatsApp system to broadcast direct examination centre data and rapid updates to students' mobile devices. Officials clarified that the official WhatsApp account is strictly configured as a "broadcast-only channel" and possesses a blue verified checkmark alongside the name "National Testing Agency". The NTA warned that any account lacking this verification badge is fraudulent, even if it utilises the agency's official branding or logos.

"NTA will NEVER ask for any payment, send exam papers, answer keys, or 'leaked' material, or share your admit card via a link," the advisory stated. "If you receive any such message, do not click. Report it."

Validity of Revised Hall Tickets

The regulatory body noted that candidates who have already secured their updated admit cards for the June 21 date do not need to download them again, as the ongoing notification blitz is targeted primarily at candidates who have yet to access the site. Crucially, hall tickets printed for the original May 3 session have been declared entirely invalid. The agency explained that many students have been relocated to new test centers within their preferred cities to satisfy heightened regional security protocols. "Downloading and printing the 21st June Admit Card, once is enough," the NTA added, noting that candidates can report suspicious communications directly to designated cybercrime helplines or the agency's specialised response platform.

Student Anxiety Over Last-Minute Changes

The official clarification followed mounting friction online, as thousands of candidates expressed concerns regarding "urgent" mobile text alerts dispatched by the NTA just days before the scheduled test. Sharing a screenshot of the official text alert on X, a user writing under the handle @YouthForPeace_ noted, "A fresh admit card just 3 days before the NEET re-exam? The SMS says the exam centre and roll number may change, and old admit cards won't be valid. Last-minute changes only increase students' stress. Clear communication matters."

The text of the automated broadcast read: "Urgent: NEET (UG) Re-exam is scheduled on June 21. Download your new fresh admit card from neet.nta.nic.in immediately. Note: Your city may be the same, but the exam centre and roll number may change. Old admit cards will not be valid." Another candidate, posting via the handle @k9f2se, questioned the timing of the logistics shift: "Dear @NTA_Exams, what exactly is happening? Sending an 'URGENT' SMS just days before the Re NEET, asking candidates to download fresh admit cards because centres and roll numbers may change, is unacceptable. Many students have already printed admit cards and made arrangements." NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Over 1 Lakh Students Downloaded Admit Cards Ahead of Exam, Says NTA.

The highly anticipated June 21 re-test follows the outright cancellation of the original May 3 nationwide medical entrance exam, which was annulled on May 12 following systemic allegations of a paper leak. The investigation into the structural compromise of the testing material remains active under the jurisdiction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a bid to safeguard test sanctity, the NTA has integrated multi-layered security measures for Sunday's session, including Aadhaar-based biometric verification, strict dress code mandates, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage across all newly assigned venues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of National Testing Agency). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).