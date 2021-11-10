New Delhi, November 10: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the admit cards for Teachers Eligibility Test for November 2021 session for TGT (Arts), Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), L.T Subjects. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have applied for the test can visit the official website of the HPBOSE at hpbose.org to check and download their admit card for HPTET 2021. SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at sbi.co.in.

According to the official notification by the board, candidates can access their admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth on the link available at the official website. The admit card will carry important information and details regarding the examination such as reporting time, venue, adddress of test centre among others. Scroll down to know how to download admit card. Alternatively, click here for direct link to download HP TET Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download HP TET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at hpbose.org

On the home page click on the 'TET(NOV-2021)' tab

Here click on the link that says, 'Click here to Download Admit Card CET TET ( TGT (Arts), Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), L.T Subjects ) - NOVEMBER 2021'

A new web page will open

Here enter required credentials - Application No and DOB

Click on 'Submit'

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Aspirants should carefully go through the admit card follow the guidelines and instructions given in it regarding the examination. In case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately and get the issue resolved.

