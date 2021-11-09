New Delhi, November 9: The State Bank of India has released the admit cards for Probationary Officer Prelims 2021. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the bank. Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in to check and download their admit cards for recruitment exams for probationary officers. It should be noted that candidates can download the call letter from the official website at November 27, 2021. DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University Releases 5th Cut-Off List, Some Colleges Reopen Admissions.

Candidates can download their call letter by registration number or roll number and date of birth or password and logging into the official website of the bank. The admit card will contain important details about the examination including date, time and venue of the test, reporting time among others. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given in the call letter. Scroll down to know how to download SBI PO Prelim Admit Card 2021. Alternatively, click here for direct link to download the call letter.

Here Is How To Download SBI PO Prelim Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the SBI at sbi.co.in

Click on the 'Careers' tab on the home page

A new web page will open

Click on 'Current Openings' under 'Join SBI' tab

Click on the link that says, 'Download Preliminary Exam Call Letter'

Login by entering required credentials

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Aspirants should follow the guidelines mentioned in the call letter. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries and confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately and resolve the issue.

