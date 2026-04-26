The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has officially released the admit card for its Officer-level examination on April 26, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) must download their hall ticket from the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com. The admit card is a mandatory document, and entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without it.

Applicants must carry a printed copy of the HPCL admit card 2026 to the exam venue. The hall ticket contains crucial details such as the exam date, reporting time, shift timing, and examination centre address. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the admit card to avoid last-minute issues. The recruitment drive is being conducted under Advertisement No. HPCL/OPEN/HR/3/2025-26. NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: When Will NTA Release Hall Ticket? Check Expected Date and Details.

How to Download HPCL Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Click on the “HPCL Officer Admit Card 2026” link on the homepage

Enter your Registration ID and Date of Birth/Password

Verify the details displayed on the admit card

Download and print the hall ticket for future use

Candidates are strongly advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the examination and further recruitment process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).