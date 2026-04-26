The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 today, April 26. Over 25 lakh medical aspirants who have registered for the country’s largest entrance exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM across various centers in India and abroad.

Release Timing and Official Link

While the NTA has confirmed the release date as April 26, the specific time for the link activation is expected to be around 2:00 PM IST. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials—specifically their application number and date of birth—ready to access the portal. The city intimation slips, which informed candidates of their allotted exam cities, were previously released on April 12. However, the admit card is the definitive document containing the exact venue address, roll number, and reporting time. NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Exam on May 3, Check Details Here.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Once the NTA activates the download link, candidates can follow these steps to secure their hall ticket:

Visit the official NTA NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link titled 'NEET UG 2026 Admit Card' under the 'Candidate Activity' section. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth or Password, and the Security Pin (Captcha). Click the 'Submit' button. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Verify all details and download the PDF. Take 3-4 clear printouts on A4-size paper for future use.

Essential Details to Verify

Candidates must carefully check the following information on their admit card for any errors:

Candidate’s name and Father’s name

Date of Birth and Gender

Roll Number and Application Number

Category and Sub-category

Address of the Examination Centre

Exam Date and Timing

Reporting and Gate Closing Time

In case of any discrepancy in the photograph, signature, or personal details, candidates should immediately contact the NTA Help Line between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM or email neet@nta.ac.in. CBSE Class 12 Results Digilocker: How To Check Results Online at cbse.gov.in and via DigiLocke.

Exam Day Guidelines and Dress Code

The NTA has maintained strict protocols for the pen-and-paper-based test. Candidates must reach the exam center at least two hours before the commencement of the exam. Gate closing time is typically 1:30 PM, after which no entry will be permitted under any circumstances.

A mandatory dress code is in place: light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted, and only slippers or low-heeled sandals are allowed instead of shoes. Prohibited items include electronic devices, mobile phones, smartwatches, wallets, and any stationery items like geometry boxes or pens, as the NTA will provide blue/black ballpoint pens at the center.

Background and Significance

NEET UG 2026 remains the sole entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BSc (Nursing) courses in all medical institutions across India, including AIIMS and JIPMER. This year has seen a record-breaking registration of over 25 lakh students, intensifying the competition for roughly 1.1 lakh MBBS seats nationwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).