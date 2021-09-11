New Delhi, September 11: The admit cards for ICAR All India Entrance Examination for admission to PG courses (AIEEA-PG)- 2021 and ICAR All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) for JRF, SRF (Ph.D) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the aforementioned examination can visit the website at icar.nta.ac.in to access and download their respective admit cards. Click Here For Direct Link To ICAR Admit Card AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)-2021.

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted on on September 17, 2021. The mode of exam is CBT (Computer Based Test). Candidates can get their admit cards from the official website by application form number and date of birth. The official notification by the NTA in this regard says "Candidates are advised to check thoroughly the subjects opted, address/location of the exam centre and the date and timing of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully." Click Here For Direct Link To ICAR Admit Card AIEEA (PG)-2021.

Here Is How To Download ICAR AIEEA-PG 2021, ICAR AICE 2021 Admit Cards:

Visit the official website at icar.nta.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'ICAR Admit Card [AIEEA (PG)-2021]' or 'ICAR Admit Card [AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)-2021]' depending upon the test you are appearing for.

Login by entering your application number and date of birth or password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the admit card for future references. According to the official notification by the agency "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in"

