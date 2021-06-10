New Delhi, June 10: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday announced the schedule for ICMR Junior Research Fellowship (ICMR JRF) exam 2021. The ICMT JRF Exam 2021 will be conducted on September 12, 2021. The exam will be held between 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm at various centres across the country. The notification regarding filling up the exam form will reportedly be in the last week of June. ICAI CA Exams 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Reopens Application Window To Change Centres For Foundation, Inter And Final Exams.

Candidates can apply for the ICMT JRF exam 2021 online at the official website of the ICMR - www.icmr.nic.in. Aspirants can also fill the exam form by visiting the official website of the PGIMER at www.pgimer.edu.in. The exam will be computer-based. The exam will be conducted by the ICMR along with PGIMER.

The official notification read, “Computer Based Test for selection of candidates for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for the year 2021 will be held on 12.09.2021 (Sunday) from 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm at various cities across India.” Tentative dates for filling the online application form will be from July 1 to July 31. ICSI CS June Exam 2021 Update: Institute of Company Secretaries of India Releases Revised Schedule of The Examination on official Website - icsi.edu.

Through this exam, the ICMR will award 150 fellowships. Candidates with M.Sc, MA and equivalent degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks can apply for the exam. Meanwhile, SC, ST and PwBD candidates are required only 50 percent marks to apply. The upper age limit for general/EWS/OBC categories is 28 years, while five years of relaxation will be given to SC, ST and PwBD candidates. Meanwhile, female candidates will get three years of relaxation in the upper age limit.

