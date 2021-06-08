New Delhi, June 8: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Tuesday has released the revised schedule for CS June 2021 exam. The institute posted the notification regarding the revised schedule of the exam on the official website - icsi.edu. The exams will now be conducted in August 2021. The institute postponed the exams on May 4 due to the rise in COVID-19.

The official notification reads, “It is hereby announced that the CS Examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will now be held from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021.” Class 12 Board Exam 2021: CBSE, CISCE ISC Class XII Exams Cancelled in View of COVID-19 Situation.

The CS Foundation programme exam will be held on August 13 and August 14. Meanwhile, from August 10 to August 20, the CS exam for Executive and Professional programmes will be conducted. Notably, the examinations will be held in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The Professional and Executive programmes exam will be for three hours. They will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. RRB NTPC 2019 Exams Put on Hold Due to COVID-19 Restrictions Imposed by States; Revised Schedule to Be Announced Later.

The institute reserves August 21, 22, 23 and 24 in case of any emergency situation. Earlier, Foundation Programme, Executive programme (Old and New syllabus) and Professional programme (Old and New Syllabus) were scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 10.

