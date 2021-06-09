New Delhi, June 9: The application window for changing exam centres for the upcoming CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams has been re-opened by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. As per the official statement, candidates can apply for the exams at a different centre. The application window to change exam centres will remain open till June 11. CA Exams 2021 Postponed to July 24, ICAI Releases Revised Schedule of Foundation Exams.

The official state read, “ Candidates of Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final (Old and New Scheme), and Post Qualification Course Examination i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT -AT) seeking a change of examination city can avail this online facility available at icaiexam.icai.org w.e.f. June 9 (10 am) to June 11, 2021.” ICAI CA Funny Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter as Students Await Cancellation of Exams.

The ICAI on Sunday postponed the CA foundation examination in view of the present COVID-19 situation. The examination will now be conducted on 24,26,28, and 30. The exam will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 and 2 will be held from 2 to 5 pm and papers 3 and 4 from 2 to 4. For more information, aspirations are advised to visit the official website of ICAI - https://www.icai.org. Meanwhile, Intermediate exams (IPC and new) will be held from July 6 to July 20, and ICAI CA Final exams for old and new courses are scheduled to take place between July 5 and 19.

