The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 2 Final Answer Key 2026 has been officially released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the April session can now check and download the JEE Main final answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the release of the final answer key, the JEE Main 2026 result is expected to be declared shortly.

Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can use the answer key to estimate their scores before the official announcement. The JEE Main result 2026 link will soon be activated on the same portal. Assam HS Result 2026 Likely To Be Declared Today at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

How to Download JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key PDF

To access the final answer key, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026” PDF link

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the file

Take a printout for future reference

How to Download JEE Main April Session Scorecard 2026

The JEE Main April session result 2026 will be available shortly online. Candidates can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “JEE Main April Session Scorecard 2026” link

Enter login details such as registration number or roll number and date of birth

The scorecard PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard

Take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on JEE Main result 2026, cutoff, and rank details.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).