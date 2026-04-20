The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division II is expected to announce the results for the Higher Secondary (HS) Class 12 examinations in the coming days. While earlier speculations suggested a release as early as April 20, official sources and recent updates from the state education department indicate that the final results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams are more likely to be declared in the last week of April, potentially by April 30.

Once the date is finalised, the board will issue an official notification to provide clarity to over 3.3 lakh candidates awaiting their scores. JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Likely on April 20: Expected Cut-Off, How To Download Scorecard.

Examination Overview and Timeline

The Assam HS Examination 2026 was conducted between February 11 and March 16, 2026. To accommodate the large number of students, the exams were held in two daily shifts: a morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and an afternoon session from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The evaluation process is nearing completion. Historically, the board has favoured a morning release; in 2025, the results were made public at 9:00 AM on April 30. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu recently addressed rumours regarding the schedule, advising students to rely solely on official announcements from the board to avoid misinformation.

Where to Check AHSEC Result 2026

ahsec.assam.gov.in

To manage the high volume of web traffic, the board will activate several official portals for result access. Students should keep their admit cards ready, as they will need their Roll Number and Registration Number to log in. The primary websites include:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

results.ahsecregistration.in

digilocker.gov.in

In addition to these websites, students can use the Upolobdha mobile application, available on the Google Play Store, which is specifically designed to provide a seamless experience for downloading digital marksheets on mobile devices. ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Date: When and Where Will CISCE Release Results?

Step-by-Step Guide to Download Scorecards

Candidates can follow these steps to access their digital marksheet once the result link is active:

Visit one of the official websites listed above.

Select the link titled "HS Final Year Examination Result 2026."

Enter your specific Roll Number, Number, and Registration Number.

Submit the details to view your individual stream-wise marksheet.

Download and print the document for use during the upcoming college admission season.

To successfully clear the Assam Class 12 exams, students must secure a minimum of 30% in each subject and 33 per cent in aggregate. Those who do not meet these requirements or wish to improve their scores will be eligible for the compartment/supplementary examinations, the schedule for which will be announced shortly after the main results are declared.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Jagran Josh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).