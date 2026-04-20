The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NTET 2026 Advance Intimation Examination City slip on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) can now check their allotted exam city at exams.nta.nic.in/ntet.

To access the advance city intimation slip, candidates need to log in using their application number and password or date of birth. This document helps applicants plan their travel and stay ahead of the examination. JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026 Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result Expected Soon.

The NTET 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centres in cities nationwide.

Important Note for Candidates

Candidates must note that the advance intimation slip is not the admit card. It only provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. The official admit card will be released separately in due course and will contain complete details including exam centre address and timing. CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 Soon: Where and How To Download Marksheets.

How to Download NTET 2026 Exam City Slip

Follow these steps to download your NTET advance intimation slip:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/ntet

Click on the link for “NTET 2026 Advance City Intimation” on the homepage

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth or Password, and Security Pin

Click on ‘Submit’

Your exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future reference

Helpdesk and Support

In case of any issues while downloading the slip or discrepancies in details, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email ntet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates regarding the admit card and examination guidelines.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).