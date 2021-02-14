Srinagar, February 14: The admit card for the recruitment examination of Class IV was released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). The admit card was released on the official websites of JKSSB. Candidates appearing for the JKSSB class 4 exam can download their admit cards from - jkssb.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted from February 27 to March 1, 2021. The hall tickets contain details about examination centre, reporting time and other important information and guidelines about the exam. ATMA Admit Card 2021 Released by Association of Indian Management Schools; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - atmaaims.com.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on the link "Download Admit Card for Class IV under Notification No 01 of 2020" on the home page.

Aspirants must enter their login credentials on the new page.

The JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 will be displayed/

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

The exam will be OMR Based written test for the post of Class IV. Grievances of candidates will be addressed till February 18, and after that, no request will be entertained. Requests will be accepted only through emails.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).