New Delhi, February 10: The admit card for the ATMA 2021 examination was released by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the AIMS - atmaaims.com. Aspirants seeking admission into management courses need to appear for the ATMA 2021 exam. RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Soon: Board Activates Phase 2 Exam Link to Check Venue, Examination Dates and More Online at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to take place on February 14. The AIMS will conduct the entrance test from 2 pm to 5 pm. The admit card contained details about exam centres, reporting time and other important information. The ATMA 2021 will be held in online mode in a remote-proctored manner due to COVID-19 pandemic. IBPS Office Assistant Main Admit Card 2021 Released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - ibps.in.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at atmaaims.com

Go to the candidate's login on the home page.

Aspirants must enter their login credentials on the new page.

Candidates can download the ATMA admit card 2021 and can take print out for future reference.

The ATMA is a national-level test is conducted for admissions to MBA programmes in B-Schools across the country. Aspirants need to take the mock test on February ahead of the entrance exam. The results for the ATMA entrance exam will be declared on February 19, 2021.

