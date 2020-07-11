Bangalore, July 11: Due to the lockdown coronavirus crisis in the country, the University of Agricultural Sciences has decided to postpone PhD and Master of Science (MSc) final year examinations till August 2020, said Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Saturday. Karnataka Promotes Intermediate Semester Students Pursuing Degree And Post- Graduation, Exams For Final year Students to be Conducted by September End.

"We have decided to postpone PhD and MSc final year examinations at the University of Agricultural Sciences till August. They will have to submit their thesis online and hardcopy after August," Patil said. UGC Issues Revised Guidelines on Examinations And Academic Calendar 2020, Final Year Exams to be Held by September End.

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to promote all intermediate semester students, engineering and diploma students, pursuing graduation and post-graduation for the academic year 2019-2020 without conducting exams.

However, the relief was not extended to the final semester students. Examinations for them would be held before September-end, as per the University grants commission (UGC) guidelines.

