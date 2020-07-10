Bengaluru, July 10: The Karnataka government will promote all intermediate semester students pursuing degree and post-graduation courses for the academic year 2019-20 without conducting examinations. This also includes engineering and diploma students. The decision was taken in the wake of the prevailing situation due to coronavirus pandemic. However, universities coming under the purview of the Higher Education Department are required to complete the examinations for final year students by the end of September 2020. UGC Issues Revised Guidelines on Examinations And Academic Calendar 2020, Final Year Exams to be Held by September End.

These examinations would be conducted offline, online or blended (offline + online) mode following protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr Ashwath Narayan CN said that the decision related to the examination would be limited only to the academic year 2019-20. According to an official statement, the decision was taken after consulting educationalists and university vice-chancellors and taking into consideration students’ health, well being and future.

Notification by Karnataka Government:

Next academic session in the universities will be through online classes tentatively from September 1, 2020, for the first and higher semester and offline (classroom) teaching from October 1 or as may be directed by state government/MHA/UGC guidelines: Karnataka government https://t.co/QTJbXCXH8Q — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Karnataka governor gave the nod to state government’s decision. Meanwhile, the next academic session in the universities will be through online classes tentatively from September 1, 2020, for the first and higher semester. The state government added that the offline (classroom) teaching will begin from October 1 or as may be directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs or University Grants Commission guidelines.

On Monday, The UGC issued revised guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in the view of COVID-19 situation in the country. The guidelines were issued after the MHA allowed universities to hold final term exams. The exams will be conducted by the end of September 2020, by the universities in offline and online blended mode.

As per the guidelines issued by the UGC, if a student fails to appear for the exam for whatsoever reason, he/ she may be allowed to appear in special examinations which may be conducted by universities when feasible.

