Education

KCET Result 2026 Out: How To Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET Result 2026 on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can now access and download their scorecards online.

By Team Latestly | Published: Jun 06, 2026 02:46 PM IST
KCET Result 2026 Out: How To Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET Result 2026 on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can now access and download their scorecards online.

How to Download KCET 2026 Scorecard

  • Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  • Click on the KCET Result 2026 link

  • Enter your registration number and required credentials

  • Submit the details to view your result

  • Download the scorecard PDF

  • Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes

Details Mentioned on KCET 2026 Scorecard

  • Candidate's rank

  • Marks obtained

  • Category details

  • Qualification status

  • Admission-related information

What After KCET Result 2026?

  • Qualified candidates can participate in the KCET counselling process

  • KEA will conduct seat allotment for eligible candidates

  • Admissions will be offered in engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy and other professional courses

  • Candidates must complete document verification during counselling

  • Keep the scorecard and rank card safe for future admission formalities

Along with the results, KEA has also released topper details, stream-wise performance, district-wise statistics and overall qualifying figures for various courses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

cet result cet result 2026 karnataka cet result date 2026 karnataka cet result link CET Results cetonline karnataka gov in 2026 result cetonline.karnataka.gov.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2026 how to check kcet result 2026 how to check kcet result 2026 link karresults nic in 2026 karresults.nic.in KCET KCET 2026 kcet 2026 result KCET 2026 Result Date kcet 2026 result link KCET Result KCET Result 2026 kcet result 2026 date and time kcet result 2026 link kcet result 2026 link karnataka KCET Result Date 2026 KCET result link kcet result link 2026 KCET Results kcet results 2026 kea kar nic in 2026 kea result kea result 2026 kea website kea website 2026 keaonline.karnataka.gov.in keaonline.karnataka.gov.in 2026 ugcet ugcet 2026 result