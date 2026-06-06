KCET Result 2026 Out: How To Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET Result 2026 on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can now access and download their scorecards online.

How to Download KCET 2026 Scorecard

Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the KCET Result 2026 link

Enter your registration number and required credentials

Submit the details to view your result

Download the scorecard PDF

Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes

Details Mentioned on KCET 2026 Scorecard

Candidate's rank

Marks obtained

Category details

Qualification status

Admission-related information

What After KCET Result 2026?

Qualified candidates can participate in the KCET counselling process

KEA will conduct seat allotment for eligible candidates

Admissions will be offered in engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy and other professional courses

Candidates must complete document verification during counselling

Keep the scorecard and rank card safe for future admission formalities

Along with the results, KEA has also released topper details, stream-wise performance, district-wise statistics and overall qualifying figures for various courses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).