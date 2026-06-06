KCET Result 2026 Out: How To Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET Result 2026 on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can now access and download their scorecards online.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET Result 2026 on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can now access and download their scorecards online.
How to Download KCET 2026 Scorecard
- Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the KCET Result 2026 link
- Enter your registration number and required credentials
- Submit the details to view your result
- Download the scorecard PDF
- Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes
Details Mentioned on KCET 2026 Scorecard
- Candidate's rank
- Marks obtained
- Category details
- Qualification status
- Admission-related information
What After KCET Result 2026?
- Qualified candidates can participate in the KCET counselling process
- KEA will conduct seat allotment for eligible candidates
- Admissions will be offered in engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy and other professional courses
- Candidates must complete document verification during counselling
- Keep the scorecard and rank card safe for future admission formalities
Along with the results, KEA has also released topper details, stream-wise performance, district-wise statistics and overall qualifying figures for various courses.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).