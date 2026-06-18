MHT CET PCB 2nd Attempt Result 2026 Declared, Check Scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the results of the MHT CET 2026 Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) second attempt group exam. The results have been published on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The PCB second-attempt exam was held between May 10 and May 11, 2026.

How To Check MHT CET PCB 2nd Attempt Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official MHT CET website

Click on "CET Cell PCB 2nd Attempt Examination Result, 2026" on the homepage

Log in using the registered email ID and password

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

What The Scorecard Contains

The scorecard includes the student's name, roll number, application number, marks obtained, merit rank, and percentile score. ICAI CA Final May 2026 Results Expected Today, Check Details.

PCB 1st Attempt Result: 11 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

The CET Cell had earlier released results for the MHT CET PCB group 1st attempt exam, in which 11 candidates achieved a 100 percentile. Candidates who appeared for that exam were able to check their results on the official website using their registered email ID and password.

Exam Pattern

The MHT CET PCB exam was conducted in online mode. The question paper consisted of 200 objective-type questions worth 200 marks, to be completed within 3 hours (180 minutes). UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: Union Public Service Commission To Announce Results at upsc.gov.in; Candidates Await Qualifying List for Civil Services Mains.

The paper included 50 questions each from Physics and Chemistry, and 100 questions from Biology. One mark was awarded for every correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

What's Next: Centralised Admission Process (CAP)

With the results now declared, eligible candidates must take part in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), which will be conducted entirely online. The process involves:

Online registration

Document verification

Submission of preferred college list

Seat allotment based on preference and merit

Fee payment and confirmation upon allotment

The CAP process consists of multiple rounds, and candidates are advised to keep track of further notifications from the CET Cell for round-wise schedules.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).