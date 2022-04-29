The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 today, April 29, 2022. The MP Board Results 2022 for Class 10, 12 is available on official website of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on the Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results.

This year around 18 lakh students have appeared for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. The Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022. The evaluation process has been completed by the Board officials and the result will be announced tomorrow.

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online

Step 1: Go to official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 results 2022

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view MP board result 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.

