The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test, OSSTET 2nd Phase results 2021 have been declared by the exam conducting body, Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha. Applicants are advised to check their results now by visiting the official website, i.e., bseodisha.ac.in.

The OSSTET 2nd Phase Results 2021-22 have been declared for the exam held on February 9, 2022. Before this, the 1st phase exam was also held on September 1, 2022.

OSSTET Results 2021-22: Follow these steps to check 2nd phase results

Step 1: Interested candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test - bseodihsa.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'OSSTET Exam Result 2021 (2nd).'

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to view the results.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the OSSTET Result for 2nd phase will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference.

Candidates should also go through the OSSTET OMR which has been released with the OSSTET 2nd Phase Results 2022. On the basis of marks they have secured, candidates should keep an eye on the BSE Odisha's website for further information. The direct links to check OMR sheet and result have been attached below.

