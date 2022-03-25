Staff Selection Commission SSC GD constable examination 2021-22 results are declared on 25th March, candidates who appeared in the exam can check their status on the official website @ssc.nic.in in PDF format along with state-wise & category-wise SSC GD Cut Off Marks. This year, 2,85,201 candidates are shortlisted for the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test.

Check Tweet:

SSC GD 2021 RESULT DECLARED — staff selection commission of India (@ssc_official__) March 25, 2022

