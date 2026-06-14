NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Expected Today; NTA to Issue Hall Tickets for June 21 Re-Examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the RE-NEET UG 2026 examination on Sunday, ahead of the nationwide re-examination scheduled for June 21. Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their fresh hall tickets from the official NEET website using their application credentials, as reported by Hindustan Times. The re-examination is being conducted under enhanced security measures following the cancellation of the earlier test.

The NTA has already issued Exam City Intimation Slips, allowing candidates to check the location of their allotted examination centres in advance. However, the agency has clarified that the city slip is not a substitute for the admit card, which will be mandatory for entry into the examination centre. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Out: How To Download, Login Details and Other Key Instructions.

Admit Cards to Be Available on Official Website

Candidates can download their RE-NEET UG 2026 admit cards by logging in to the official NEET portal using their application number and password or date of birth, depending on the login option provided.

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates have been advised to verify all personal details, examination centre information, reporting time and instructions. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the NTA for necessary corrections. NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Urges Aspirants To ‘Ignore Rumours’ About Alleged ‘Leak’, Vows Fair Re-Test on June 21.

Fresh Hall Ticket Mandatory for Re-Exam

The NTA has stated that candidates must carry the newly issued RE-NEET UG 2026 admit card on the day of the examination. Hall tickets issued for the earlier examination will not be valid for the June 21 re-test. Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo identity proof and follow all examination-day instructions issued by the agency.

Enhanced Security and Student-Friendly Measures

Ahead of the re-examination, the NTA has introduced several measures aimed at ensuring a secure and smoother examination process. The exam duration has been extended by 15 minutes, taking the total duration to 195 minutes. The agency has also increased the space provided for rough work and announced specialised seating arrangements for left-handed candidates. Additionally, examination officials across the country are undergoing structured training under the newly launched 'Pariksha Karmayogi' programme to strengthen examination management and security.

The NTA and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) have urged candidates not to believe or circulate unverified claims regarding the examination. Officials recently dismissed a viral social media claim alleging another NEET paper leak, confirming that the information was false. Candidates have been advised to rely only on official announcements available through the NTA's website for authentic updates.

The RE-NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21 after the original examination was cancelled due to concerns over its integrity. The Union government and the NTA have since implemented stricter security protocols, increased monitoring and introduced operational reforms to ensure a transparent and fair examination process.

With the admit cards expected to be released shortly, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NEET portal and download their hall tickets as soon as the link becomes active.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).