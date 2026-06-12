NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam on June 21: NTA Extends Exam Duration, Increases Rough Work Pages for Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced several candidate-friendly measures for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled to be conducted on June 21. The changes are aimed at improving the examination experience for students while ensuring fairness, transparency, and security during the medical entrance test.

According to the NTA, the duration of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam has been extended to 195 minutes. The examination will now be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. The additional time has been allocated to accommodate mandatory examination procedures such as attendance verification, biometric checks, and other invigilation-related formalities. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Question Paper Setters Placed Under Strict Lockdown Until June 21 to Prevent Paper Leaks.

The agency stated that the revised timing will help candidates utilize the full duration intended for attempting the question paper without losing valuable minutes due to administrative processes inside examination centres.

In another significant change, the NTA has increased the number of rough-work pages provided in the question paper booklet. Candidates will now receive four rough-work pages instead of the earlier two. The additional space is expected to benefit students who require extra room for calculations, diagrams, and problem-solving during the examination. NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Urges Aspirants To ‘Ignore Rumours’ About Alleged ‘Leak’, Vows Fair Re-Test on June 21.

The agency has also revised the placement of rough-work sheets in the question booklet based on feedback received from candidates. Previously, all rough-work pages were placed at the end of the booklet, which some students, particularly left-handed candidates, found inconvenient.

Under the new arrangement, two rough-work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while the remaining two pages will continue to be provided at the end. The revised format will be available in both English and regional language versions of the NEET UG question paper.

NTA said the modifications have been introduced after considering feedback from students over the years and are intended to make the examination process more comfortable and candidate-friendly. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in their admit cards and information bulletin and cooperate with examination staff for the smooth conduct of the test.

The NEET UG examination remains the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses across India, making these changes important for thousands of aspiring medical students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).