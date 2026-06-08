NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Question Paper Setters Placed Under Strict Lockdown Until June 21 to Prevent Paper Leaks

In an unprecedented security measure to safeguard the integrity of national examinations, the central government has placed all question paper setters, moderators, and translators for the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 re-examination under a strict lockdown at an undisclosed location. The isolation protocol will remain enforced until the completion of the re-test on June 21. The extraordinary step follows the cancellation of the original medical entrance test held in May, which was derailed by widespread paper leak allegations affecting more than 22 lakh candidates. The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union Ministry of Education are implementing this multi-tier security framework to prevent unauthorized disclosures and restore public confidence in the examination system.

Stringent Isolation Measures Implemented

Officials familiar with the preparations confirmed that all personnel associated with the confidential stages of the question paper development are currently housed in a highly secured facility under round-the-clock surveillance. To eliminate the risk of external communication, authorities have barred the use of mobile phones, laptops, and smartwatches. Furthermore, internet access within the facility has been heavily restricted, and all movements in and out of the premises are being strictly documented. Only pre-authorized personnel are permitted entry into the secure zone, ensuring total isolation for the experts until the exam concludes. NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Urges Aspirants To ‘Ignore Rumours’ About Alleged ‘Leak’, Vows Fair Re-Test on June 21.

Multi-Tiered Security and Logistics Check

The isolation of paper setters marks only the initial layer of a comprehensive, end-to-end security protocol. The NTA has compartmentalized every phase of the process—including moderation, printing, packaging, storage, and transportation. This operational breakdown ensures that no single individual or group maintains access to the entire supply chain. Logistics and transport security have also been upgraded. Government agencies have reviewed potential vulnerabilities from the previous exam cycle and are considering high-security transportation arrangements, including the potential deployment of Indian Air Force aircraft, to safely distribute the physical question papers across the country.

Countering Social Media Rumors and Fake Leaks

The heightened security measures coincide with a rise in online misinformation. Multiple social media handles, particularly on Telegram and messaging platforms, have recently claimed that the June 21 question paper has already been leaked and is being offered for sale. The NTA has categorically dismissed these claims as false, baseless, and fraudulent. Authorities are currently maintaining 24/7 surveillance of online forums to track down individuals circulating fake question papers, warning that those attempting to mislead or defraud candidates will face severe legal action. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Out: How To Download, Login Details and Other Key Instructions.

A Critical Test for the NTA

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to take place on June 21 in a pen-and-paper format from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM across 551 cities. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has instructed officials to ensure a seamless, compromise-free execution of the test. For the NTA and the education ministry, the upcoming re-test serves as a critical credibility trial. Beyond the logistical challenge of managing a nationwide entrance exam, the ultimate success of the June 21 test rests on whether these rigorous safeguards can effectively rebuild trust among lakhs of students and parents nationwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).