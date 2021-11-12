The future of the world depends on today's children, and if a nation fails to protect and raise its kids properly, it is bound to fail in the future. In the present times, the biggest asset of a person is education. However, the bitter reality of our nation is that there are still many kids who are not even able to get primary education due to various reasons.

One of the biggest reasons for children not getting primary education is the essential fact that their parents can neither afford to pay the fees of school nor bear other expenses such as books, uniforms, stationery, etc. Another major reason is the lack of education facilities, especially in the remote and rural areas of the country. However, some young selfless souls like Raunak Singh are involved in various humanitarian deeds to give something back to society. This young Sikh from Cuttack, Odisha, is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that underprivileged kids of the country also get educated.

Raunak Singh is the founder of an NGO named Sikh Aid, operating nationwide and helping kids from the weaker sections of the society get educated, which will eventually contribute to their bright future. Though Raunak Singh has provided education to these kids free of cost, bringing them to the education centre was still not easy. Usually, such kids are employed in small jobs to help their parents financially. It was more challenging to convince girls' parents to send them to schools as many people, especially from rural areas, don't prefer to educate girls due to their old and orthodox thinking.

Raunak Singh has always been passionate and concerned about the education of such kids; in fact, when he indulged in humanitarian deeds initially, he used to visit government schools and various societies for distributing stationery items to the poor students. Raunak Singh and Sikh Aid are also taking good care of the nutrition needs of the underprivileged children and providing them free food. Malnutrition and hunger are serious concerns of the present times, and such a noble initiative deserves to be applauded.

Raunak Singh founded his NGO Sikh Aid on the Sikh principles of "Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, VandhChakho", and he has devoted his life entirely to people's welfare. The citizens of Odisha love him as their son because he is always there to help and support them in times of difficulty, whether it is during the Cyclone Title (2018), Cyclone Fani (2019), Odisha flood (2020) and Cyclone Yaas (2021). In those tough times, Raunak Singh and his team provided shelter and food to 10K persons daily and helped them rebuild their houses, which were destroyed during the natural calamity.

Raunak Singh and Sikh Aid were also very active during the COVID-19 pandemic as they distributed ration kits to the poor and needy. We sincerely hope that more and more people will join him and make people believe that humanity is still alive.