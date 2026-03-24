Mumbai, March 24: The Rajasthan Council of School Education and the Directorate of Elementary Education have officially declared the Class 5 and Class 8 board results today, March 24, 2026. Following the completion of a month-long evaluation process, the results were made available online across multiple official portals. Over 2.6 million students who appeared for the examinations can now access their provisional scorecards using their roll numbers and district details.

Class 5 Statistics: Girls Outperform Boys

The Class 5 examinations saw a robust turnout with 1,368,947 students appearing across 18,621 designated centers. Data released by the board shows a high overall pass percentage of 97.75 per cent. In total, 1,323,936 students successfully cleared the exam. CBSE Result 2026: Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results Expected Between April and May.

A gender-wise analysis reveals that girls maintained a slight lead, recording a pass percentage of 97.94 per cent compared to 97.59 per cent for boys. Approximately 30,640 students have been placed in the supplementary category, requiring them to appear for re-examination to advance to the next grade.

Class 8 Performance and Grading

For Class 8, the overall pass percentage stood at 97.01 per cent. Out of 12,86,220 students who took the exams at 10,056 centres, 12,45,735 were declared successful. Similar to the Class 5 results, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97.57 per cent against 96.52 per cent - a gap of 1.05 per cent. The board confirmed that 38,276 students in Class 8 have been marked for supplementary exams. For this level, the Rajasthan Board utilises a grading system where students must achieve a grade of 'D' or higher to be considered "Pass".

How to Access RBSE Class 5th and Class 8th Results Online

Students and parents can verify scores on several official websites to avoid delays caused by heavy server traffic. The primary portals include:

rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

rajpsp.nic.in

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

To download the scorecard, students must select their class and enter their roll number along with their district, application number, or school NIC-SD code. The digital marksheet will display subject-wise grades, total marks, and the final qualifying status. TGCET Results 2026 Declared at tgcet.cgg.gov.in, Check Class 5 Scorecard, Steps to Download.

Passing Criteria and Next Steps for Students

To qualify for promotion, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and in the aggregate. Those who have successfully passed will now advance to the next academic level - Class 5 students to Class 6, and Class 8 students to Class 9. Students who did not meet the minimum passing criteria in one or more subjects have been placed in the "supplementary" category. The board will soon announce the schedule for these remedial examinations, providing a second opportunity for students to improve their performance and avoid repeating the academic year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).