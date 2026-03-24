Mumbai, March 24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. Official sources indicate that the results are likely to be released between late April and mid-May. Once declared, students can access their scores across several official digital platforms, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in, using the credentials provided on their admit cards.

Exam Schedule and Completion

The 2026 board examination cycle began on February 17 for both standards. The Class 10 examinations concluded on March 11, while the Class 12 papers continued through the month. With the evaluation process now underway, the board is focusing on ensuring a seamless digital rollout for millions of students nationwide. TGCET Results 2026 Declared at tgcet.cgg.gov.in, Check Class 5 Scorecard, Steps to Download.

How to Access CBSE Exam Results 2026 Online

Students are advised to keep their CBSE Admit Card 2026 ready, as specific details are required to log in. To download the digital marksheet, follow these steps:

Visit the official result portal: results.cbse.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'Results' tab on the homepage.

Select the link for either 'CBSE Class 10 Result 2026' or 'CBSE Class 12 Result 2026'.

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Submit the details to view and print the marksheet for future reference.

Alternative Methods for Checking CBSE Class 10 and 12 Scores

To manage the heavy web traffic expected on result day, the CBSE has authorised several alternative platforms for score verification:

DigiLocker: Students can download their digital marksheets and migration certificates through their verified accounts.

Students can download their digital marksheets and migration certificates through their verified accounts. UMANG App: Available on both Android and iOS for mobile access.

Available on both Android and iOS for mobile access. SMS & IVRS: Results can be obtained via text message or the Interactive Voice Response System by following the specific format to be released by the board. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at results.biharboardonline.com.

Passing Criteria and Requirements

For the Class 10 board exams, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify. This percentage is calculated by combining theory marks and internal assessment scores. Specifically, students must aim for at least 27 marks out of 80 in theory papers and a minimum of 7 marks out of 20 in internal assessments to meet the passing threshold.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).