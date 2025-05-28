Jaipur, May 28: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 results for the academic year 2024–25 today, May 28, at official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. With over 11 lakh students eagerly awaiting their outcomes, the board ensured a smooth and timely release across multiple platforms. This year, the board emphasised accessibility and digital integration by making the scorecards available not only on official websites but also via DigiLocker and SMS, minimising disruptions caused by server overload.

The digital version of the marksheet carries equal authenticity as the physical copy, allowing students to use it for admissions and documentation seamlessly. RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

Following last year’s trend, the pass percentage and gender-based performance details are expected to be released shortly. Students who could not clear one or two subjects will be eligible for supplementary exams later this year. The result announcement marks a significant academic milestone for lakhs of students across Rajasthan, as it paves the way for their higher secondary education choices. With the introduction of diverse result retrieval methods, RBSE aims to make the process inclusive and student-friendly. What Is CBSE’s New Post-Result Process? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2025

Via Official Website

Visit: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in Click on ‘Class 10 Result 2025’ Enter roll number and required details View and download your marksheet

Via DigiLocker

Visit: www.digilocker.gov.in or open the app Login/register with your mobile number Go to ‘Education’ > Select ‘Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education’ Click on ‘Class 10 Marksheet 2025’ Enter roll number > Download your digital marksheet

Via SMS

Open your phone’s SMS app Type: RJ10 <space> ROLL NUMBER (Example: RJ10 1234567) Send it to the official RBSE number (to be announced during result release) Receive your result via SMS

Students are advised to cross-check their details and preserve digital or physical copies of their scorecards for future reference.

