Mumbai, March 20: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to declare the results for the Class 10 (Secondary) examinations 2026 by Monday, March 23. While initial reports suggested a release as early as March 20, senior board officials have clarified that the final stages of result processing and verification are currently underway. Once approved by the state's Education Minister, the results will be made available to over 10.68 lakh registered students through the board's official digital portals.

This year’s timeline marks a significant shift for the Ajmer-based board, which has traditionally released matriculation results in late May. The early declaration is part of a broader administrative effort to commence the new academic session by April 1, allowing students more time to plan their higher secondary streams. NTA JEE Main Session 2 City Intimation Slip 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in: How To Check and Download.

Official Websites to Check RBSE 10th Exam Results

Students and parents are advised to monitor only the official government portals to avoid misinformation or technical glitches. The primary links for the scorecard are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download RBSE Class 10 Scorecard

Once the result link is activated, candidates can retrieve their marks by following these steps:

Visit the Website: Go to the official RBSE result portal (e.g., rajresults.nic.in).

Go to the official RBSE result portal (e.g., rajresults.nic.in). Select the Link: Click on the link titled "Secondary - 2026 Result."

Click on the link titled "Secondary - 2026 Result." Enter Credentials: Provide your Roll Number as mentioned on your RBSE Admit Card.

Provide your Roll Number as mentioned on your RBSE Admit Card. Security Pin: If prompted, enter the security captcha code.

If prompted, enter the security captcha code. Submit and View: Click "Submit" to see your subject-wise marks and qualifying status.

Click "Submit" to see your subject-wise marks and qualifying status. Save Copy: Download the provisional marksheet as a PDF and take a printout for immediate use.

Alternative Methods: SMS and DigiLocker

In case of high web traffic, students can also access their results via SMS:

Open your messaging app.

Type RESULT (space) RAJ10 (space) ROLL NUMBER.

Send the message to 56263 or 5676750.

The subject-wise scores will be sent to your mobile device instantly.

Additionally, the board will upload digital versions of the marksheets on DigiLocker, which are legally valid for admission purposes until the original documents are distributed by respective schools.

Passing Criteria and Evaluation Details

To be declared "Pass", a student must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each of the six compulsory subjects, as well as in the overall aggregate. For most subjects, this translates to scoring at least 26 out of 80 in the theory paper and 7 out of 20 in internal assessments. According to Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore, approximately 35,000 teachers were deployed across centralised evaluation centres to ensure the timely checking of answer sheets. This year, the board is also expected to resume the practice of publishing a merit list of top-performing students, a feature that was omitted in several previous cycles. KVS Admission 2026 Registration Window Opens Today at kvsangathan.nic.in, Know How To Apply.

What's Next for Students?

The online result is provisional. Students must collect their original, hard-copy marksheets from their schools about 15–30 days after the online announcement. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible for Compartment (Supplementary) Examinations, likely to be held in August 2026. Those dissatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny through the official board website shortly after the results are declared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).