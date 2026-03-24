Hyderabad, March 24: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has declared the TGCET Results 2026 today, March 24, on the official website tgcet.cgg.gov.in. The results are for the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test conducted for admission to Class 5 for the academic year 2026-27.

The results were formally released by Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar at Welfare Bhavan in Hyderabad. Following the announcement, scorecards have been made available online for students and parents to access. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at results.biharboardonline.com.

How to Check TGCET Class 5 Results 2026

Visit the official website: tgcet.cgg.gov.in

Click on “TGCET 2026 Class 5 Results” link

Enter hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details

View and download the result for future reference

The Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test is conducted annually to select students for admission into Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and BC Welfare residential schools across the state. These institutions are known for providing quality education to students from underprivileged backgrounds. Navodaya Class 6 Summer Bound Result 2026 Out at navodaya.gov.in; Know How to Check.

The entrance exam for the 2026-27 session was held to fill Class 5 seats, and the result announcement is a key milestone for thousands of students seeking admission.

Candidates may experience slow website loading due to heavy traffic. In such cases, they are advised to wait and try again after some time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).