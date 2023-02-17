Mumbai, February 17: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the REET Mains Admit Card 2023 today, February 17, 2023. As per the official notification, the RSMSSB will released the admit card for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Mains today.

Once released, candidates can check the admit cards by visiting the officials website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also download their REET Mains Admit Card 2023 by visiting the recruitment website of RSMSSB at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, which is an alternate website.

In order to download their REET Mains 2023 admit cards, candidates will have to log in using their registration number and date of birth. The REET Mains Exam 2023 will be held for Level 1 that includes Primary Level Class 1 to 5 and Level 2 which includes Upper Primary Level from Classes 6 to 8.

The Rajasthan selection board will be issuing admit card for both the levels. This year, the REET Mains Exam will be conducted from February 25 to March 1. The REET Mains Exam will be held in two shifts - the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12 noon while the second shift will held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Steps to download REET Mains Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, go to admit card section

Next, click on REET Mains Admit Card 2023 link

Enter using your log in credentials

Click on get admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates have been advised to reach the examination centre at least one and a half hour early in order to avoid last minute rush. The entrance gate at examination centres will are likely to be closed 10 minutes prior to the exam. Besides candidates have also been advised to wear face mask at all times and follow necessary dress code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).