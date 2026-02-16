New Delhi, February 16: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a critical clarification regarding its new "two-board exam" policy for Class 10 students, set to take effect from the 2026 academic session. The Board announced that appearing in the first edition of the board examinations is mandatory. Students who fail to appear for at least three subjects in the initial February session will be barred from sitting for the second exam, effectively requiring them to repeat the year.

Mandatory Attendance Rules

The clarification comes in response to numerous inquiries from parents and students asking if the second board exam could serve as a primary option for those who miss the first session due to personal or medical reasons. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj dismissed these requests, stating that the second exam is not a substitute for the first. According to the new guidelines, any student who misses three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category. These students will not be permitted to take the second exam and must wait until the following year’s main examination cycle to re-attempt their papers. CBSE Issues Important Advisory for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026 Beginning February 17, Urges Students to Reach Centres Early.

Why the Two-Exam Policy?

The transition to a bi-annual examination system is a cornerstone of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The primary objective is to move away from "high-stakes" coaching-centric exams and reduce the immense psychological pressure on students.

By offering two opportunities, the Board aims to provide a safety net for students who may have had an "off day" or fallen ill during the first session. It allows students to focus on specific subjects for improvement without the fear of losing an entire academic year. Furthermore, the policy is intended to encourage a deeper understanding of the curriculum rather than rote memorization, as students have the chance to reflect on and rectify their performance within the same academic cycle.

Eligibility: Who Can Participate?

The Board has clearly defined the categories of students eligible to participate in the board examination process. For the primary session, all regular students enrolled in CBSE-affiliated schools who have completed the required attendance and internal assessments are eligible. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2026 Rescheduled, Check These Expert Scoring Tips.

CBSE Clarifies Eligibility and Purpose of Two-Exam Scheme

CBSE has announced that appearing in the first Class 10 Board Examination is mandatory for all students, and missing three or more subjects in the first exam will make them ineligible for the second examination. First examination attendance is compulsory: CBSE pic.twitter.com/momauZVB7D — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

For the second board examination, participation is strictly limited to:

Improvement Candidates: Students who passed the first exam but wish to improve their scores in up to three main subjects (Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages).

Compartment Category: Students who failed in one or two subjects and need to clear them to qualify for a pass certificate.

Replacement Candidates: Students seeking to improve their results through subject replacement as per board norms.

Guidelines for the 2026 Session

While the policy offers more flexibility, the Board’s latest circular serves as a reminder that this system is not an "optional" choice between two dates. CBSE has reiterated that additional or "stand-alone" subjects cannot be added during the second exam phase.

Students must ensure they are present for the February session for all registered subjects. Failing in three or more subjects at the first instance will result in a mandatory year-long wait, as the second exam is specifically reserved for those who have already established a foundational record in the first session.

