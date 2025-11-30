School Assembly News Headlines Today, 1 December 2025: Reading the news during school assemblies helps build discipline, confidence, and clear communication, particularly for students who regularly present in front of their classmates and teachers. It encourages public speaking skills and boosts self-assurance while enhancing their ability to express thoughts effectively. This practice of reading news headlines on a daily basis builds curiosity, enhances critical thinking, and enables students to build their own perspectives on current social and global issues. Here are some important national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news headlines for the school assembly on December 1, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Parliament Winter Session 2025: PM Narendra Modi to Brief Media at 10:00 Am on Opening Day of Session at Hans Dwar

Bank Holidays December 1-7: Banks To Stay Shut for Business for 3 Days This Week; Check Details

Indian Army to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Internship Programme to Provide Young People With Opportunities in Technology, Cyber Skills, AI and Drones

Cyclone Ditwah Brings Vigorous Monsoon, Heavy Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu; IMD Issues Red Alert for Several Districts

Leopard Attack in Gujarat: 1-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Amreli's Trambakpur Village, 7 Cages Set Up To Trap Animal

International News For School Assembly

Benjamin Netanyahu Asks Israeli President Isaac Herzog for Pardon in Cases Accusing Him of Bribery, Fraud

Cyclone Ditwah Sri Lanka Death Toll: 153 Dead, Over 190 Still Missing As Cyclonic Storm Wreaks Havoc in Country

California Shooting: 4 Killed, at Least 10 Wounded After Gun Firing at Family Gathering in US

Sports News For School Assembly

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record of Most Centuries in a Single Format, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025

Rohit Sharma Scripts History! 'Hitman' Breaks Shahid Afridi's World Record for Most Sixes in ODI Cricket; Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025

Kiren Rijiju Praises Manu Bhaker for Olympic Feats, Calls Her Inspiration for Future Indian Athletes (See Post)

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Veteran Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away at 80 After Battling Stage-Four Liver Cancer

Miss International 2025 Winner: Colombia’s Catalina Duque Crowned New Queen

Swara Bhasker Reveals Father-in-Law Suffered a Brain Haemorrhage

Malayalam Actress Assault Case: Kerala High Court Seeks Update on FIRs Against Media

Business News For School Assembly

OnePlus 15R Launch in India on December 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

OPPO A6x Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Features

All airlines have updated their software on A320 family planes: DGCA

Bandhan Bank's ₹7,000 crore MFI portfolio sale evokes interest from ARCs

RBI's rate decision, global trends likely to drive markets this week

When students hear about important national or global events, they are motivated to explore those topics in greater detail later. Additionally, this practice strengthens students’ critical thinking skills. By linking what they learn in textbooks with real-world situations, students develop a deeper understanding of how knowledge applies beyond the classroom. It helps them analyse issues from different perspectives and become more informed, thoughtful individuals.

