Tel Aviv, November 30: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally asked President Isaac Herzog for a pardon amid ongoing corruption cases. Al Jazeera reported, citing a statement released Sunday by the president's office. President Herzog's office acknowledged the request, stating it will be considered responsibly. The pardon process involves consulting the Justice Ministry and considering public interest. Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office Working on New Date for Delhi Visit, Says Israeli PM Has ‘Full Confidence’ in India’s Security Under PM Narendra Modi.

"The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request," Mr Herzog's office said. This move comes amid ongoing legal battles and after US President Donald Trump urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, calling the case "unjustified." Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Orders Military To Carry Out Immediate ‘Powerful Strikes’ in Gaza.

Netanyahu faces three corruption cases filed in 2019, with allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He maintains his innocence, claiming the charges are politically motivated. Further details awaited.

