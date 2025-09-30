School Assembly News Headlines Today, 1 October 2025: Reading news headlines during school assemblies plays a key role in keeping students informed about current affairs and bringing awareness about the world around them. Morning assemblies offer more than just a start to the day as they cultivate discipline, unity, and provide a valuable opportunity for learning beyond textbooks. By getting updates from national, international, sports, business, and entertainment sectors, students become more knowledgeable citizens and learn to relate their classroom lessons to real-world events. Here are some key national and international headlines to include in today’s school assembly on October 1.

National News For School Assembly

Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Region, Predicts Light Rainfall Over Next 2–3 Days

Maharashtra: State Bus Fare Increases by 10% for Festive Season From October 14 to November 5

Bihar SIR Final Electoral Roll Released on voters.eci.gov.in; Know How To Check Your Name in Voter List

Was Sonam Wangchuk Arrested at the Behest of Rajnath Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video of Ladakh DGP SD Singh

International News For School Assembly

PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Says ‘Viable Pathway to Long-Term, Sustainable Peace’

SpaceX Starship Flight 11 Update: Elon Musk's Company Targets October 13 Launch for Its 11th Flight, Aims to To Measure the Real-World Vehicle Dynamics

Gaza Peace Plan by Donald Trump: 8 Muslim Countries Including Qatar and Pakistan Back US President’s Proposals To End Gaza Conflict

Sports News For School Assembly

Inoka Ranaweera Takes Three Wickets in One Over! 39-Year-Old Dismisses Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur During IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match

Shreya Ghoshal Sings Indian National Anthem Ahead of IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match in Guwahati (Watch Video)

Meet Tilak Varma’s Childhood Coach Salam Bayash! The Man Behind India's New Batting Star Who Played a Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Durga Puja 2025: Assam Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg with Simple and Soulful Festivities

Pingyao International Film Festival 2025: Shen Ko-Shang’s ‘Deep Quiet Room’ and Hasan Hadi’s ‘The President’s Cake’ Win Top Honours – Check Other Winners

‘Jatadhara’ Song ‘Dhana Pisaachi’: Sonakshi Sinha Shines in Fierce Avatar in High-Energy Durga Puja Track (Watch Video)

Business News For School Assembly

Grokipedia: Elon Musk Confirms xAI Building Wikipedia Rival, Says Will Be a Massive Improvement

Asian Development Bank Forecasts India's Growth At 6.5% For FY26

India May Become 2nd-Largest Economy With $34.2 Trillion GDP By 2038: Report

Participating in news reading also helps students build leadership skills, as they take turns presenting and collaborate to organize content effectively. It encourages an understanding of global issues, technological advancements, and cultural diversity, shaping them into informed, confident, and well-rounded individuals.

