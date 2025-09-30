New Delhi, September 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi NCR and predicted light rainfall for the region over the next two to three days on Tuesday. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar stated that light rainfall is predicted in Delhi NCR over the past 2-3 days, with expectations for light rain tomorrow. "We are giving the forecast of light rainfall in Delhi NCR from the last 2-3 days...We have given a yellow alert for Delhi NCR, with very light rainfall expected tomorrow," Kumar told ANI. South India Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Other States Till October 5.

Additionally, Kumar claimed that light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in northwest India over the next two days. "Over the next two days, light to moderate rainfall is likely to persist in northwest India..." added Kumar. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a sudden change in the weather, with several areas experiencing strong winds and rainfall. The downpour led to waterlogging in various parts of the city, resulting in significant traffic delays. The sudden shift in weather prompted airlines to issue travel advisories for passengers. However, the rain provided relief to residents, as the city had been enduring some of its hottest days in recent times. Weather Forecast Today, September 30: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The Delhi Airport, in its Passenger Advisory, said, "As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. "Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," it added. According to the IMD's forecast, rain is "very likely" in Delhi and in adjoining areas, including Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendragarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, and Hodal in Haryana, as well as Khatauli and Sakoti Tanda in Uttar Pradesh.

