One of the talking points from the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match was players from teams avoiding handshakes and exchanging pleasantries with each other. And this was on the cards with the IND vs PAK match taking place amid strained ties between the two countries. At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided shaking hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha and after the game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was over, the Men in Blue skipper, along with Shivam Dube, walked straight to the dressing room, avoiding interaction with the Pakistan players who were on the ground. A viral video has emerged which shows the Indian dressing room being closed by one of the support staff members. At the same time, the camera showed the Pakistan players gathering on the ground for the post-match customary handshake between the two teams. Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Viral Video Shows Indian Dressing Room Door Being Closed As Pakistan Players Gather on Ground

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)