School Assembly News Headlines Today, 26 August 2025: Reading out important news headlines during the morning school assemblies is a daily ritual practised in schools. It helps students stay informed about current events at the national and international level, broadening their awareness beyond textbooks. By listening to news updates daily, students develop an early habit of staying connected with the world, which fosters a sense of responsibility and awareness as future citizens. This practice also enhances general knowledge, vocabulary, and communication skills. Below, we bring you the top news headlines to read out during the morning school assembly today, August 26, 2025. Check out the important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories that students can read during morning assembly today.

National News For School Assembly

The Defence Research & Development Organisation conducted a successful maiden flight test of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System.

In response to a request from the CBSE School Staff Welfare Association, the district authorities in Nagpur have granted CBSE school holidays on August 26 (Hartalika), September 25 (Anant Chaturdashi), and October 14 (Vijayadashami), ensuring parity with state board school holidays.

The SSC will release the Phase 13 Selection Post admit cards on August 26 for the re-examination scheduled on August 29.

International News For School Assembly

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a major regional summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, 2025.

Starting August 25, India temporarily halted most international postal services in the United States in response to new US customs regulations.

With US tariffs imminent and bond yields reacting to local fiscal reform uncertainties, India’s currency and financial indicators remain sensitive.

Sports News For School Assembly

The newly appointed Indian national football team coach, Khalid Jamil, has named a 23-member squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan, starting August 29.

The prestigious BWF World Badminton Championships kick off in Paris today. Indian shuttlers, including top-seeded players like Srikanth, Sindhu, and doubles pair Arjun Elavenil, are set to compete.

In response to the newly passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, Dream11 has halted its real-money gaming operations and withdrawn as the title sponsor of the Indian cricket team.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

The animated mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 to emerge as the fourth biggest Hindi box office hit of 2025.

James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet, will be available for digital viewing in India starting August 26.

The third edition of the Kalamassery Agricultural Festival, which blends agriculture, culture, industry, and literature, kicks off today in Kochi.

Business News For School Assembly

Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed India’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at ‘BBB-,’ citing strong economic growth and stable external finances.

To support civil servants and pensioners during major regional festivals, the central government has authorised early release of August 2025 salaries and pensions in Maharashtra (for Ganesh Chaturthi) and Kerala (for Onam).

The rupee and bond markets are under pressure due to looming high US tariffs, and markets remain sensitive to trade developments.

