School Assembly News Headlines Today, 25 August 2025: Reading news headlines in schools during morning assembly holds great significance for students as it helps them stay updated with current affairs and enhances their overall awareness of the world around them. Morning assemblies are not only about prayers and discipline, but also about nurturing informed and responsible individuals. When students listen to or read news headlines, they develop the habit of staying connected with national and international events, which broadens their knowledge beyond textbooks. Hence, we curate news headlines for the school assembly today, August 25, 2025. Check out the top news headlines on important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories to read out during daily morning assemblies.

National News For School Assembly

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of Maharashtra, including Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra ghats, with heavy to intense rain expected between August 25 and August 28.

Heavy monsoon showers have closed 484 roads in Himachal Pradesh, caused flooding, and disrupted water and power supplies. A yellow alert continues until August 30.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results for the June 2025 CS Executive and Professional Programme examinations on August 25.

International News For School Assembly

An UN-backed report has sounded the alarm over a looming famine in Gaza, attributing the dire situation to Israel’s ongoing actions.

Russian forces have announced the capture of two more villages in the contested Donetsk region, intensifying the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

The Dutch Foreign Minister has stepped down after failing to secure international sanctions against Israel, a significant political development in the Netherlands.

Sports News For School Assembly

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals for four different clubs, though Al-Nassr lost the Saudi Super Cup final.

Indian veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from all forms of the sport, ending an illustrious domestic and international career.

Olympic weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is back in competitive form. She is representing India at the Commonwealth weightlifting championships and aims for another medal haul.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) celebrated his seventh studio album Lost Americana with a surprise performance in LA, showcasing the track "Starman."

Taylor Swift announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to launch on October 3.

The 2025 Edinburgh Festivals continue to astonish with standout performances.

Business News For School Assembly

The Department of Posts in India has announced a temporary halt to most international postal services heading to the United States starting August 25, in response to new US customs regulations.

Trade talks between India and the United States, scheduled for August 25 to August 29 in New Delhi, have been cancelled. The move comes as new US tariffs, up to 50%, are set to take effect from August 27, escalating trade tensions.

On August 25, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet with US President Donald Trump. The summit will reinforce their security alliance and economic partnership.

Reading news headlines improves communication skills, as students presenting the news learn to read with clarity, confidence, and correct pronunciation. It also fosters leadership qualities and stage presence.

