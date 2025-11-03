School Assembly News Headlines Today, 4 November 2025: Reading news headlines during the school assembly is not just a routine activity but an important practice that nurtures awareness among students. These curated school assembly news headlines introduce young minds to the latest national and international developments, helping them stay informed about what’s happening around them. By regularly engaging with current affairs, students develop a sense of curiosity, critical thinking, and a better understanding of social, political, and environmental issues shaping the world. Below, check out the important national, international, business, entertainment and sports news headlines to read out during today’s morning assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Mumbai Airport Closure on November 20: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport To Remain Shut for 6 Hours for Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance

Air India Flight AI174 From San Francisco to Delhi Makes Precautionary Landing in Mongolia Due to Technical Issue

Bihar: Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Devastate Paddy Crops in Danapur

Rangareddy Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Telangana Road Mishap, Announces INR 2 Lakhs Ex-Gratia for Victims of Families

International News For School Assembly

US President Donald Trump Praises Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, Calls Them Intelligent and Strong Leaders

Earthquake in Russia: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Rocks off East Coast of Kamchatka

New York City Mayoral Election 2025: From Date to Key Candidates and How To Vote, Here’s All You Need To Know About NYC Mayor Race

Israel Receives Bodies of 3 Hostages From Hamas in Gaza, Says PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office

Sports News For School Assembly

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shekhar Kapur Lauds Team India’s Stellar Performance, Draw Attention to Important Aspect

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces INR 1 Crore Prize Money for Renuka Singh Thakur After India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title Triumph

Afghanistan Cricket Board To Part Ways With Head Coach Jonathan Trott After ICC T20 World Cup 2026

God’s Plan: Shafali Verma Reflects on Her Dramatic Return to Team India and Key Role in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph (See Post)

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Yash Raj Films Partners With Netflix: From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘DDLJ’ and ‘Mohabbatein’ to Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ and ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, OTT Giant To Bring Bollywood’s Best to Global Audiences

‘Alpha’ Release Date: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Spy Thriller Postponed to April 17, 2026, Due to VFX Work

Women World Cup 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Praises Team India’s Iconic Victory, Calls It a Turning Point for Women in Sports (View Post)

Business News For School Assembly

Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps 73.6% YoY to Rs 6,792 crore; revenue rises 25.7%

Amazon Layoffs Warning to India That GenAI Poses Real Risk to Future of White-Collar and Other Jobs Amid Global Impact: Report

Groww, Pine Labs IPO GMPs rise up to 16% ahead of issue launches this week

PM Modi's tax cut fuels ₹6 lakh crore festival shopping boom in India

Bitcoin Price on November 3, 2025: BTC Price Drops Slightly to USD 1,08,000 From Recent USD 1,10,000 Mark

For students, reading news regularly boosts confidence and keeps them informed about the latest events in India and across the world. This practice not only enhances their vocabulary and pronunciation but also improves their everyday communication skills. Staying updated with daily headlines broadens their perspective, helping young minds stay aware of significant developments and transformations taking place in various fields globally.

