The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will remain shut for flight operations for six hours on November 20 as the facility operator plans to carry out a comprehensive annual post-monsoon runway maintenance work. According to a statement by Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), the scheduled runway closure is designed to ensure continued safety, reliability, and compliance with global aviation standards. As part of a comprehensive, annual post-monsoon maintenance plan, both cross runways, 09/27 and 14/32, will remain temporarily non-operational on November 20 from 11 am-5 pm, the private airport operator said. DRI Mumbai Seizes Drugs in Food Packets- Hydroponic Weed Worth INR 42 Crore Seized at Mumbai Airport; 2 Arrested.

Mumbai Airport Closure on November 20:

Mumbai airport’s both runways to remain closed on November 20th from 11am to 5pm for post monsoon maintenance pic.twitter.com/bosIpa9npi — Jagriti Chandra (@jagritichandra) November 3, 2025

