Hyderabad, October 6: Over 75 per cent of the candidates who appeared in the Telangana EAMCET 2020 exam for the engineering stream last month have qualified, officials said on Tuesday.

The results of Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) was declared by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Of the total 1,19,183 aspirants for admissions to engineering courses who sat in the exam, 89,739 qualified, a pass percentage of 75.29. AP ECET 2020 Results Declared: Students Can Check Scores on Official Website - sche.ap.gov.in.

There were no girls among the top 10 rankers. V Sai Teja bagged the first position while K Yeshwanth Sai and T Venkata Krishna secured the second and third position respectively.

The ranks are decided by adding the marks obtained by candidates in Class 12 board exams and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 72 per cent weightage is given to the entrance test.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyerabad, conducted TS EAMCET 2020 on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on September 9, 10, 11 and 14.

The test for the engineering stream was conducted for four days in two shifts daily to ensure social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of around 1,43,000 students who applied for the exam, 1,19,183 had appeared at 102 centres, including 23 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can visit the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ae.in -- to check their results and download the rank card.

The authorities announced a counselling schedule for EAMCET. Candidates can book slots online from October 9 to 12. The verification of candidates' documents will be undertaken from October 12 to 18. JEE Advanced 2020 Topper Chirag Falor Will Head to MIT in US for Further Studies, to Skip Studying at IITs.

Meanwhile, the EAMCET convener has announced that students who could not write the test last month due to coronavirus infection will get an opportunity to write the exam.

Candidates who tested corona positive between August 17 and September 14 will be eligible for the special test to be held on October 8. The test for EAMCET medical and agriculture streams was held on September 28 and 29. The results of this test will be declared soon.

