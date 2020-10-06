Hyderabad, October 6: The results of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2020 examination was declared by the JNT University Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on Tuesday. Students can check their results on official website sche.ap.gov.in. The AP ECET 2020 exam was conducted on September 14, 2020. Karnataka DCET, PGCET Exams 2020 Postponed Again, Examinations to Be Conducted on October 13 And 14.

The provisional answer key of the exam was released the very next day on September 15. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 17. Candidates are required to have the registration number and ECET Hall Ticket number with them to check the result. MHT CET 2020: MSRTC Operates 1,500 Extra Buses for Students Appearing for Common Entrance Test.

Candidates Should Follow Below Given Steps To Check Results:

Visit the official website - at sche.ap.gov.in. Click on the “result” link appeared on the main page. Enter roll number and other credentials on the page which will open after clicking on “Results”. The AP ECET Results 2020 will be displayed. Download the result.

The final answer key was also released along with the result. The exam was conducted every year for lateral admission in university engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh into regular B.E and B.Tech. Courses.

