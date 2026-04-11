The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2026 soon, with students likely to access their scorecards next week, according to sources. The results will be available on official websites including tgbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact release date, but preparations are reportedly complete. Alongside official portals, students will also be able to check results via mobile apps, SMS services, and DigiLocker. MP Board Result 2026 Date: Class 10 and 12 Scores To Be Released Soon on mpbse.nic.in, Know How To Check.

Where to Check TS Inter Results

Once released, students can access their scorecards through multiple platforms. The primary websites include the official TSBIE portal and government result portals.

Students may also use alternative websites such as manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in, which typically mirror official result data during announcements. CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When and How To Check Scorecards.

How to Download Telangana Intermediate Result 2026 Online

Visit any official result website

Click on the TS Inter result link

Enter registration number/roll number and date of birth

View and download the scorecard PDF

Save and print for future use

The scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and student details.

The results will also be available on the T App Folio, where students can log in using application details. Additionally, DigiLocker users can download marksheets after completing verification using their school code and registered credentials.

What the Scorecard Will Show

The TS Inter scorecard will display key academic details such as:

Student name and roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and grade

Qualifying status

Result Expected Next Week

While the board has not officially announced the date, sources indicate that results are likely to be declared next week. Students are advised to regularly check official websites for updates and avoid relying on unofficial sources.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India TV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).